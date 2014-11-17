Separating From A Corporate Parent

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09246-cover-buildings.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09246-cover-buildings.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 17, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 46

Big divestitures are pending at major chemical firms, but setting them up as independent companies is fraught with complications

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 46
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Separating From A Corporate Parent

Big divestitures are pending at major chemical firms, but setting them up as independent companies is fraught with complications

Improving Chemistry Demonstration Safety

String of recent incidents prompts calls for stricter controls

Making Fuel Cell Vehicles An [Almost] Affordable Reality

The first hydrogen-powered vehicles will go on sale next year, and they won’t cost $1 million, thanks to several key material breakthroughs

  • Biological Chemistry

    Ribozyme May Hint At The Origin Of Life

    An RNA enzyme assembles RNA chains of opposite handedness

  • Business

    Infrastructure: How To Fill Up, On Hydrogen

  • Environment

    Carbon Dioxide As An Industrial Feedstock, For Real

    Pilot project is stripping the greenhouse gas from a cement plant’s flue gas

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Building A Safer Button Battery

Pressure-sensitive coating stops current flow from button batteries when outside of devices

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT