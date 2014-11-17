Separating From A Corporate Parent

November 17, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 46
Big divestitures are pending at major chemical firms, but setting them up as independent companies is fraught with complications
String of recent incidents prompts calls for stricter controls
The first hydrogen-powered vehicles will go on sale next year, and they won’t cost $1 million, thanks to several key material breakthroughs
An RNA enzyme assembles RNA chains of opposite handedness
Pilot project is stripping the greenhouse gas from a cement plant’s flue gas
Pressure-sensitive coating stops current flow from button batteries when outside of devices