Akzo, Enerkem Explore Chemicals From Waste

AkzoNobel and Montreal-based Enerkem will explore the development of waste-to-chemicals facilities in Europe. Enerkem’s technology converts nonrecyclable municipal solid waste into methanol, ethanol, and other chemicals using gasification and catalytic synthesis. The company operates a demonstration plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, and is opening a full-scale facility in Edmonton, Alberta. Waste can be a sustainable and cost-effective feedstock, Akzo says. Last month, Enerkem signed three agreements with Chinese companies for waste-based fuels and chemicals plants.
