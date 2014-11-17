Advertisement

People

Carey Rosenthal

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 17, 2014
Rosenthal
[+]Enlarge
Carey Rosenthal

Carey Rosenthal, 71, an associate professor of chemistry at Drexel University, died on July 30 in Philadelphia of endocarditis and renal failure.

Born in Pleasantville, N.Y., Rosenthal received a B.S. in mathematics at Cornell University in 1964. He then earned an M.S. in 1966 and a Ph.D. in 1969, both in chemical physics from Harvard University.

He joined Drexel in 1973 as an assistant professor of chemistry and was promoted to associate professor in 1978. Rosenthal developed computer models to study scattering theory and two-body systems. During a sabbatical, he served as a Princeton University fellow, collaborating with Herschel Rabitz. He never retired.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Abby, and his daughters, Brin and Blake.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
