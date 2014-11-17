Carey Rosenthal, 71, an associate professor of chemistry at Drexel University, died on July 30 in Philadelphia of endocarditis and renal failure.
Born in Pleasantville, N.Y., Rosenthal received a B.S. in mathematics at Cornell University in 1964. He then earned an M.S. in 1966 and a Ph.D. in 1969, both in chemical physics from Harvard University.
He joined Drexel in 1973 as an assistant professor of chemistry and was promoted to associate professor in 1978. Rosenthal developed computer models to study scattering theory and two-body systems. During a sabbatical, he served as a Princeton University fellow, collaborating with Herschel Rabitz. He never retired.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Abby, and his daughters, Brin and Blake.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter