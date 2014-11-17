Flint Hills To Close Polypropylene Plant

Flint Hills Resources plans to close its polypropylene plant in Marysville, Mich., in six months. The company, part of Koch Industries, intends to shift production to its plant in Longview, Texas, which is integrated with sources of propylene feedstock. Flint Hills acquired the Marysville plant in 2007 from Huntsman Corp., which had purchased it from Nova Chemicals in 1995. Flint Hills says it will entertain offers to buy the plant.
