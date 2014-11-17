History In the Making

About 175 guests assembled at the Chemical Heritage Foundation in Philadelphia to celebrate the 75th birthday of Arnold Thackray. President from the group’s inception in 1982 until 2007, Thackray (right) posed with current CHF President Carsten Reinhardt (center) and Thomas Tritton, immediate past-president, at the Oct. 9 event. In a congratulatory letter, Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director and CEO, lauded Thackray for his “truly priceless contributions to the preservation and understanding of the global chemistry enterprise.” In his speech at the Philadelphia gathering, Thackray said that the history of chemistry continues to be a “great adventure.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter