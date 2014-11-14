Hydrogen Bond Images From AFM Questioned

Purported hydrogen bond interactions appearing in atomic force microscopy (AFM) images may be an experimental artifact.

But what the group imaged may have been caused by the interaction of the AFM tip with the potential energy surface between the molecules, according to work by a separate team led by Sampsa Hämäläinen and Peter Liljeroth of Finland’s Aalto University School of Science and Ingmar Swart of the Netherlands’ Utrecht University.

The researchers used AFM to study tetramers of bis(para-pyridyl)acetylene (BPPA) molecules. The tetramers are held together by intermolecular C–H∙∙∙N hydrogen bonds and bring two nitrogen atoms on separate molecules within 3 Å of each other. The nitrogens should have no bonding interaction, yet AFM images appear to show a bond between the atoms (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.113.186102).

In all of these experiments, a CO molecule is attached to the AFM tip. The CO can bend to reduce its interaction with the molecules on the surface. The bending causes ridges in the potential energy surface between atoms of different molecules to show up as sharp lines in AFM images.

“We’re not saying there can be no contribution from hydrogen bonds, but we show that you can also have contrast when there is no bond at all,” Swart says. Swart and colleagues’ results bolster theoretical work led by Pavel Jelinek of the Czech Academy of Science (Phys. Rev. B 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevb.90.085421).

Ji and colleagues, however, suggest that there is some charge density between the BPPA nitrogens imaged by AFM. They also did not observe linelike features between nearby N and O atoms in their hydroxyquinoline study.