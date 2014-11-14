Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Hydrogen Bond Images From AFM Questioned

Microscopy: “Bonds” may be artifact of tip flexibility

by Jyllian Kemsley
November 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
The AFM image of a tetramer of bis(para-pyridyl)acetylene (ball and stick structure shown) molecules shows what appears to be electron density (arrow) between the pyridyl nitrogens.
Atomic force microscope image showing little barbells with faint lines between the ends of some of them to the ends of others.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
The AFM image of a tetramer of bis(para-pyridyl)acetylene (ball and stick structure shown) molecules shows what appears to be electron density (arrow) between the pyridyl nitrogens.

Purported hydrogen bond interactions appearing in atomic force microscopy (AFM) images may be an experimental artifact.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
Structures of tetramer of bis(p-pyridyl)acetylene molecules.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.

AFM images published last year by a team led by Xiaohui Qiu and Zhihai Cheng of China’s National Center for Nanoscience & Technology and Wei Ji of Renmin University of China appeared to show electron density where hydrogen bonds would connect 8-hydroxyquinoline molecules (C&EN, Sept. 30, 2013, page 5).

But what the group imaged may have been caused by the interaction of the AFM tip with the potential energy surface between the molecules, according to work by a separate team led by Sampsa Hämäläinen and Peter Liljeroth of Finland’s Aalto University School of Science and Ingmar Swart of the Netherlands’ Utrecht University.

The researchers used AFM to study tetramers of bis(para-pyridyl)acetylene (BPPA) molecules. The tetramers are held together by intermolecular C–H∙∙∙N hydrogen bonds and bring two nitrogen atoms on separate molecules within 3 Å of each other. The nitrogens should have no bonding interaction, yet AFM images appear to show a bond between the atoms (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.113.186102).

In all of these experiments, a CO molecule is attached to the AFM tip. The CO can bend to reduce its interaction with the molecules on the surface. The bending causes ridges in the potential energy surface between atoms of different molecules to show up as sharp lines in AFM images.

“We’re not saying there can be no contribution from hydrogen bonds, but we show that you can also have contrast when there is no bond at all,” Swart says. Swart and colleagues’ results bolster theoretical work led by Pavel Jelinek of the Czech Academy of Science (Phys. Rev. B 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevb.90.085421).

Ji and colleagues, however, suggest that there is some charge density between the BPPA nitrogens imaged by AFM. They also did not observe linelike features between nearby N and O atoms in their hydroxyquinoline study.

The results emphasize that researchers must be cautious about interpreting highly processed microscopy images, says James K. Gimzewski of UCLA and California NanoSystems Institute. “The nano is invisible, and images of it should be treated with care,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE