People

Jack Lewis

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Lord Jack Lewis
[+]Enlarge
Lord Jack Lewis

Jack Lewis, 86, a professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of Cambridge who helped shape U.K. science and ­­environmental policy, died on July 17.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of London in 1949 before completing a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry at the University of Nottingham in 1952.

He became a lecturer at the University of Sheffield in 1953, before serving in the same role at Imperial College London and University College London. He was a professor of chemistry at the University of Manchester from 1961 to 1967, when he returned to University College London.

Lewis moved to the University of Cambridge in 1970, serving as chair of inorganic chemistry until 1995; he was also the first warden of its Robinson College from its launch in 1977 until 2001.

Elected a fellow of the U.K.’s Royal Society in 1973, Lewis received its Davy Medal in 1985 and its Royal Medal in 2004. He was president of the Royal Society of Chemistry from 1986 until 1988.

Lewis was knighted in 1982 and appointed Baron Lewis of Newnham in 1989. He served on several committees on science and technology in the House of Lords.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership from 1966 through 2009.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Elfreida (Freddy), whom he married in 1951, and a son and daughter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

