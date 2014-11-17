Advertisement

People

Liang-tseng (L.T.) Fan

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Liang-tseng (L. T.) Fan, 84, University Distinguished Professor of chemical engineering at Kansas State University in Manhattan, died on Aug. 4, while working on campus.

A native of Taiwan, Fan received a B.S. from National Taiwan University in 1951, an M.S. from Kansas State in 1954, and a Ph.D. from West Virginia University in 1957, all in chemical engineering. He earned an M.S. in mathematics from West Virginia University in 1958.

Fan then returned to Kansas State’s chemical engineering department as an instructor, rising to the rank of professor in 1963. He served as department head for 30 years, beginning in 1968. He became director of Kansas State’s Institute for Systems Design & Optimization in 1967.

He was appointed University Distinguished Professor in 1984 and the Mark H. & Margaret H. Hulings Chair in Engineering in 1998.

Fan also served as managing partner for SolidiwasteTechnology; president of Liquefied Fossil Fuels, Heartland Composites Development, and SF Materials; and cochairman of Green Source Holdings.

A prolific researcher and author, Fan published more than 600 journal articles and reports and seven books and held 18 patents.

He was a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He joined ACS in 1957.

Fan received numerous awards and honors. He and his family established the L. T. Fan Lecture Series at Kansas State.

Fan’s wife, Eva, whom he married in 1958, died in April. He is survived by his son, Tso Yee; his daughter, Judith; and four grandchildren.

