Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Method Aids Arene Meta Substitution

Regioselective technique eases challenging meta substitutions in functionalized arenes

by Stu Borman
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction scheme shows cycle to produce gamma-lactam.
A new synthetic approach adds substituents to arenes at ortho and meta positions (shown) or the two meta positions relative to the directing group.

Substituents are often added to arenes by directed metalation, in which an existing substituent helps direct a metalating reagent to abstract hydrogen from a carbon on the ring. An electrophile can then be added to form a substituted product, typically ortho to the directing group. Meta substitutions, on the other hand, are difficult and rare. Chemists have been trying to get beyond this “ortho curse,” and researchers in Scotland have now made an advance that could help break the spell (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1259662). Robert E. Mulvey, Charles T. O’Hara, and coworkers at the University of Strathclyde identified directing groups that allow a disodium-magnesium alkylamide reagent to metalate two arene sites, at either ortho and meta positions or at both meta positions relative to the directing group. The approach differs from conventional directed ortho metalation in that the reagent instead of the directing group exerts primary control over which ring positions are modified. “C–H bonds in positions previously inaccessible to metalation, and hence to functionalization, should now be accessible,” O’Hara says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE