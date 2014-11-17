Momentive Slates More Formaldehyde

Momentive Specialty Chemicals plans to build two formaldehyde plants in Louisiana—one each in Geismar and Luling—that will supply nearby chemical industry customers. The Geismar plant, to open late next year, will feature pipeline delivery to isocyanate facilities operated by BASF and Huntsman Corp. The Luling plant, to open early in 2016, will supply Monsanto’s nearby glyphosate herbicide plant via pipeline. The plants will cost a total of $66 million, says Momentive, which calls itself the world’s largest formaldehyde producer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter