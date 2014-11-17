New ACS Scholars Named

ACS has named its 2014 ACS Scholars, a group of 112 U.S. students from underrepresented minority groups. The renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 per year support students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields. Students must be African American, Hispanic, or American Indian high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors pursuing a degree in the chemical sciences or chemical technology. The list of winners is available at www.acs.org/scholars. Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2015 scholarships. Visit the website for more information.
