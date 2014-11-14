Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Oligoproline Helix Analyzed In Detail

Crystallography: Researchers get better view of third-most-common protein secondary structure

by Stu Borman
November 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Oligoprolines, short peptides made up only of the amino acid proline, form polyproline II (PPII) helices, the third-most-common peptide and protein secondary structure after α-helices and β-sheets. But no one has been able to structurally analyze PPII helices in detail because oligoprolines are difficult to crystallize.

Now, Helma Wennemers and coworkers at ETH Zurich have crystallized a modified oligo­proline and obtained the first high-resolution crystal structure of an oligoproline PPII helix (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja507405j). The oligoproline was modified with an N-terminal p-bromobenzoyl group.

“We had sheer luck, as is so often the case in crystallization, combined with the right touch by my student Patrick Wilhelm,” Wennemers says.

In addition to the key structural role they play in proteins such as collagen, oligoprolines have been used as molecular spacers and scaffolds for applications such as targeting tumors, forming nanoparticles, assembling supramolecular structures, and inhibiting protein-protein interactions. Dimensional and conformational information obtained from the new structure could help researchers design oligoprolines for specific applications.

In addition, the structure helps resolve long-standing controversies about the functional role of amide groups and water molecules in PPII helicity. The study revealed that neighboring amide groups in the helix interact and likely contribute to helix stability, whereas water is not present inside the crystal and is therefore not necessary for helicity.

Ron Raines of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, comments that the work is “a landmark advance in structural chemistry, providing the critical first look at the parent of the ubiquitous PPII structural motif in proteins.” The study’s accurate determination of the distance between prolines in the structure “will enable numerous studies in which oligoprolines are employed as molecular rulers,” Raines says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amino acid structures inspire inhibitors of tau aggregation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Research teams characterize complete Alzheimer’s fibrils
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE