Partnership Targets Diabetes Drug Implant

Boston-based Intarcia Therapeutics has signed up France’s Servier as a partner to develop the diabetes treatment ITCA 650 outside the U.S. and Japan. ITCA 650 is a matchstick-sized implant that delivers exenatide, a peptide that is the active ingredient in the diabetes drug Byetta. Intarcia, which calls itself the highest-valued private biotech company in history, will get $171 million up front and three early-stage regulatory milestones totaling $230 million. ITCA 650 is now in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
