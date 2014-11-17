PotashCorp Units To Reduce Emissions

PotashCorp of Saskatchewan (PCS), the world’s largest fertilizer producer, has agreed to pay a $1.3 million penalty and spend about $50 million to reduce emissions of harmful air pollutants at eight sulfuric acid plants in the U.S. The settlement resolves claims by the Justice Department and EPA that three PotashCorp subsidiaries violated the Clean Air Act when they modified facilities in ways that released excess sulfur dioxide into surrounding communities. The Potash units—AA Sulfuric, PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer, and White Springs Agricultural Chemicals—are to install, upgrade, and operate the best-available pollution control technology, as well as install emissions monitors at plants in Florida, North Carolina, and Louisiana. The agreement also requires PCS Nitrogen to spend an additional $2.5 million to $4 million to install equipment at its nitric acid plant in Geismar, La., to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia. EPA expects the actions will annually reduce emissions by approximately 12,600 tons of SO2, 430 tons of ammonia, and 60 tons of nitrogen oxide.
