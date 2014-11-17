Scinopharm Aims To Launch Drug In China

ScinoPharm, a Taiwanese pharmaceutical chemical maker, will work with Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical to launch a version of regadenoson in China. Sold in the U.S. by Astellas Pharma as Lexiscan, regadenoson is used in stress tests of patients who can’t undergo exercise-based stress. ScinoPharm will develop and produce the active ingredient for regadenoson and King-friend will manage the sterile-injection product and regulatory applications. The companies see a potential market in China of up to $50 million per year.
