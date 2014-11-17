Silica Offered As Microbead Alternative

The German chemical maker Evonik Industries is launching two new silica products that it says can replace polyethylene microbeads in personal care products. The beads are added to shower gels and face washes for their exfoliating properties, but they have been criticized for passing through water treatment systems and accumulating in lakes. Other firms also have alternatives including Honeywell, which offers a polylactic acid bead, and Impact Colors, with rice- and bamboo-based particles.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter