Solvay’s Brazilian PVC Deal Is Blocked

Brazil’s antitrust agency has rejected the sale of Solvay’s 71% stake in Solvay Indupa, a polyvinyl chloride maker, to the Brazilian chemical maker Braskem. The agency noted that the deal would harm local PVC users by combining Brazil’s only producers of the plastic. The agency rejected the argument that the relevant PVC market is international. Braskem calls the decision prejudicial to Brazilian manufacturers. Solvay says it will examine alternative sale options for the business.
