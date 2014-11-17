UCB Generics Go To Private Equity

The Belgian drugmaker UCB has agreed to sell its U.S. generic drugs subsidiary, Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals (KU), to two private equity firms, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners, for $1.525 billion. UCB CEO Roch Doliveux calls the planned sale another step in the firm’s strategy to focus on innovative neurology and immunology drugs. With annual sales of about $475 million and more than 600 employees, KU manufactures difficult-to-formulate generics in Seymour, Ind., according to UCB.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter