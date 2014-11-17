Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Werner S. Zimmt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Werner S. Zimmt, 93, a retired DuPont research chemist, died on Sept. 12.

Born in Berlin, Zimmt immigrated to the U.S. in 1935 and served in the U.S. Army infantry during World War II. After the war, he attended the University of Chicago, earning a B.S. in 1947, an M.S. in 1949, and a Ph.D. under Morris S. Kharasch in 1951, all in chemistry.

Zimmt then joined DuPont in Philadelphia, beginning what would become a 34-year career with the company. He conducted research in polymers for coatings and studied the mechanisms and kinetics of polymerization and cross-linking processes.

He received the George B. Heckel Award from the National Paint & Coatings Association in 1973. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1948.

Indulging a lifelong interest in archaeology, Zimmt received an M.S. in that field from the University of Pennsylvania in 1981.

He moved to Tucson in 1984 and was appointed an adjunct professor in the department of agricultural and biosystems engineering at the University of Arizona. He was also named a museum fellow at the Arizona State Museum.

Zimmt’s first wife, Marianne, whom he married in 1947, died in 1997. His second wife, Liesel, whom he married in 1997, died in 2007. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Zimmt-Mack and Barbara; his son Matthew; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. His son Michael predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Peter G. Arvan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE