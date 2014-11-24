Aaron D. Cooper, 85, a retired Richardson-Vicks Research Labs chemist and manager, died on Sept. 28 after a long illness.
Born in Philadelphia, Cooper earned a B.S. in pharmacy from Temple University’s School of Pharmacy in 1950. He received a master’s degree in pharmacy in 1952 and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1954 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Early in his career, Cooper worked at Upjohn, in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Atlas Chemical, in Wilmington, Del. He served in the U.S. Public Health Service as a scientist director from 1955 to 1957.
Cooper then joined Richardson-Vicks Research Labs, where he would remain for 26 years. At the company, he worked as a research chemist and for many years led a group of analytical research scientists. He also effectively collaborated with the company’s manufacturing and quality-control staff in the U.S. and internationally. He retired from Richardson-Vicks in 1987.
Cooper was an emeritus member of ACS who joined the society in 1953.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; daughter, Meryl Gillen; son, Mitchell; and four grandchildren.
