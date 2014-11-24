Advertisement

09247-cover-linecxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 24, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 47

Although process analytical technology is finding a home in drug manufacturing, progress is slow

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 47
Business

Real-Time Monitoring

Facing Overload Of Grant Proposals, Federal Agencies Try New Approaches To Peer Review

NIH, NSF seek to make selection process less burdensome, more fair

All-In-One Treatment For Conserving Archaeological Wood Artifacts

Supramolecular polymer network attacks multiple sources of damage to waterlogged wood simultaneously

  • Nanomaterials

    Google’s Nanoparticle Diagnostic Vision

    Chemists in secretive X labs take a shot at preventive health

  • Environment

    Patent Picks: Enzymatic Breakdown Of Biomass

    A look at recent patenting activity in enzymatic breakdown of biomass, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    Taking Gene Sequencing Beyond The ‘Million Dollar’ Interpretation

    Technology aims at cutting the time and cost of analyzing sequencing data

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Metal Clusters Designed For Computer Memory

Technology demands more storage in ever-shrinking devices, so chemists propose polyoxometalates as flash memory nanocomponents

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

