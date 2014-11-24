Ashland Taps Wulfsohn As CEO

Ashland’s board of directors has named William A. Wulfsohn, 52, its next CEO effective Jan. 1, 2015. He will succeed James J. O’Brien, who has led the specialty chemical company for 12 years. Since 2010, Wulfsohn had been CEO of metal alloy specialist Carpenter Technology, which nearly doubled its sales under his leadership. He earlier led PPG Industries’ industrial coatings business and had been with Honeywell’s nylon business.
