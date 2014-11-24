BASF Forms Energy Storage Alliance

BASF and 10-year-old EnerG2 have formed an alliance to improve and scale up production of energy-storing carbon materials for supercapacitors and lead-acid batteries. Seattle-based EnerG2 says it can improve energy storage by customizing the molecular structure of carbon materials. BASF will provide funding, technical expertise, and marketing help to advance use of the materials for electric-car recharging systems and as an additive to improve battery energy storage. BASF says the alliance complements its effort to build a battery materials business.
