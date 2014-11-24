Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Baekeland Award Nominees Sought

by Linda Wang
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2015 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award. The award is sponsored by Union Carbide and consists of a gold medal and a $5,000 honorarium. The section presents the award biennially to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Baekeland and to encourage younger chemists to follow his example.

The award is given in recognition of accomplishments in pure or applied chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance of the individual (indicated by published or unpublished evidence). The winner must be a U.S. citizen under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2015.

Nominations for the award should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography, and a list of the nominee’s more important publications. Renominations are encouraged, provided the age requirement is still met. Please submit materials by Dec. 31 to Les McQuire, ACS North Jersey Section Awards Chair, 17 Crown Dr., Warren, NJ 07059.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Radding Award open for nominations
Nominations sought for Buck-Whitney Medal
Call For Buck-Whitney Award Nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE