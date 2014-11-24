Baekeland Award Nominees Sought

The ACS North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2015 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award. The award is sponsored by Union Carbide and consists of a gold medal and a $5,000 honorarium. The section presents the award biennially to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Baekeland and to encourage younger chemists to follow his example.
The award is given in recognition of accomplishments in pure or applied chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance of the individual (indicated by published or unpublished evidence). The winner must be a U.S. citizen under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2015.
Nominations for the award should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography, and a list of the nominee’s more important publications. Renominations are encouraged, provided the age requirement is still met. Please submit materials by Dec. 31 to Les McQuire, ACS North Jersey Section Awards Chair, 17 Crown Dr., Warren, NJ 07059.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter