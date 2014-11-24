Bristol-Myers Squibb Builds Biologics Plant

Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to spend about $900 million to construct a biologics manufacturing facility in Cruiserath, County Dublin, Ireland. The firm already has a small-molecule drug plant at the site. The 30,000 m2 facility will house six 15,000-L bioreactors, along with areas for purification, offices, and labs. When operational in 2019, the plant will employ 350 to 400 scientists, engineers, bioprocess operators, quality specialists, and other skilled professionals, BMS says.
