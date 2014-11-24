Advertisement

People

Edward E. Richter

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
Edward E. Richter, 94, a retired technical director of Blatz Paint, died on Sept. 21 in Louisville.

Born in Hebron, Ill., Richter earned a B.A. in chemistry from DePauw University, in Greencastle, Ind., in 1941. He served in the Navy as lieutenant junior grade on the U.S.S. Knave during World War II.

Richter began his career working for Jones-Dabney, in Louisville, before joining American-Marietta, in Kankakee, Ill., in the late 1940s. He then worked for Kay & Ess, in Dayton, Ohio, and later for Moran Paint, in Xenia, Ohio.

He spent the bulk of his career at now-defunct Blatz Paint in Louisville, retiring as technical director in 1989 after 29 years with the firm. Richter was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943.

He was named a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor bestowed by the state, and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church for more than 50 years.

Richter was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virginia. He is survived by his sons, Edward and Mark; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

