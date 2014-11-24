Hessy Taft And Nazis Redux

Nov. 17, page 10: The Indian laboratory reagents supplier acquired by Avantor Performance Materials is RFCL, not Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers.
A remarkably similar story to Hessy Taft’s (C&EN, Sept. 8, page 30) is that of Werner Goldberg, whose father was born Jewish (though he converted, which counted for nothing with the Nazis). Werner was in the army, and the Nazis put his photo, with him in uniform, on recruitment posters and in the newspaper Berliner Tageblatt with the caption, “The Ideal German Soldier!” Wikipedia has a good article about him with the photo and reputable sources.
Howard J. Wilk
Philadelphia
