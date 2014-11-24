House Sends Bills Targeting EPA To Senate

Republicans in the House of Representatives last week approvedthreebills that would stymie EPA’s ability to regulate. One bill would change the way EPA selects experts for its Science Advisory Board. It would allow more members from industry, require advisers to provide written responses to “significant” public comments, and prohibit experts from advising on items that “directly or indirectly involve review and evaluation of their own work.” Another bill would require EPA to base its regulatory actions on publicly available scientific data. Critics contend the legislation would bar the agency from using peer-reviewed medical studies that commonly protect confidential patient information from public release. The third bill would make it easier for manufacturers to obtain air pollution permits from EPA. Although the current Senate is unlikely to take up the proposals, House leaders are expected to reintroduce the bills next year when a Republican-controlled Senate may consider them. If any of the bills land on President Barack Obama’s desk, the White House says he would veto them.