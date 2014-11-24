Advertisement

People

John J. (Jack) Monagle

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
Monagle
John J. (Jack) Monagle, 85, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences emeritus at New Mexico State University (NMSU), Las Cruces, died of cancer on Aug. 14.

Born in Chester, Pa., Monagle received a B.S. in chemistry in 1950 from Villanova University and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1954 from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering).

He began his career working for Sinclair Research Laboratories and DuPont’s Organic Chemicals Department.

Monagle joined the faculty of NMSU’s chemistry department in 1961 as an assistant professor. Two years later, he was promoted to professor and became department head, helping to found the school’s Ph.D. chemistry program.

After a brief stint at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Monagle returned to NMSU as its dean of the College of Arts & Sciences in 1968.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership from 1950 until 1999.

Periodically between 1984 and 1994, Monagle worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, both as a science and technology adviser to the Cairo, Egypt, Mission and as an adviser and program manager in Islamabad, Pakistan.

An avid tennis player, he and his wife, Brette, attended major tennis tournaments around the world.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Cathy; sons, Sean, John, and Matthew; and five grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

