Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Mark M. Chamberlain

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Mark M. Chamberlain, 82, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Emeritus and former president of Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), in Glassboro, N.J., died on March 29.

Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Chamberlain earned a B.S. in chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College, in Lancaster, Pa., in 1953 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1956.

That year, he began teaching at what was then Western Reserve University, in Cleveland. Seven years later, he was named an associate professor and assistant chair of the chemistry department. In 1966, he was appointed vice provost for student affairs, assisting with the merger that created Case Western Reserve University in 1967.

Chamberlain then moved to Glassboro State, becoming its president in 1969 at age 38. He successfully steered the college through a time of social and political unrest in the U.S., managing to avoid the disturbances that erupted on many other college campuses. He helped to transform Glassboro State from a teachers college to a multipurpose regional institution before resigning from the role of president in 1984. He stayed on as a Distinguished Professor in the department of chemistry and physics at Glassboro State, which became Rowan College in 1992 and Rowan University in 1997. He retired in 2000.

He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1953.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Caryn Quieti and Sheryl Sobiesiak; sons, David, Mark Douglas, and Matthew; 10 grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John J. Eisch
Joseph N. Neucer
Ronald R. Schroeder

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.