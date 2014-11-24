Mark M. Chamberlain, 82, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Emeritus and former president of Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), in Glassboro, N.J., died on March 29.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Chamberlain earned a B.S. in chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College, in Lancaster, Pa., in 1953 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1956.
That year, he began teaching at what was then Western Reserve University, in Cleveland. Seven years later, he was named an associate professor and assistant chair of the chemistry department. In 1966, he was appointed vice provost for student affairs, assisting with the merger that created Case Western Reserve University in 1967.
Chamberlain then moved to Glassboro State, becoming its president in 1969 at age 38. He successfully steered the college through a time of social and political unrest in the U.S., managing to avoid the disturbances that erupted on many other college campuses. He helped to transform Glassboro State from a teachers college to a multipurpose regional institution before resigning from the role of president in 1984. He stayed on as a Distinguished Professor in the department of chemistry and physics at Glassboro State, which became Rowan College in 1992 and Rowan University in 1997. He retired in 2000.
He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Caryn Quieti and Sheryl Sobiesiak; sons, David, Mark Douglas, and Matthew; 10 grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters.
