Materials

Metal Clusters Designed For Computer Memory

Technology demands more storage in ever-shrinking devices, so chemists propose polyoxometalates as flash memory nanocomponents

by Bethany Halford
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
This [W18O54​(SeO3)2]4– polyoxometalate cluster (W18O54 cage is black and gray, and Se is orange) could become the foundation for new flash memory storage.
This polyoxometalate [W18O54(SeO3)2]4- could be used as a flash memory storage component.
Credit: Nature
Credit: Nature
This [W18O54​(SeO3)2]4– polyoxometalate cluster (W18O54 cage is black and gray, and Se is orange) could become the foundation for new flash memory storage.

Seeking to keep up with technology’s relentless drive for smaller and smaller electronic components, chemists have developed molecules that could be the next big little thing in flash memory storage. In flash memory, components can be erased and reprogrammed using electricity. Flash memory components currently in computers and smartphones use metal oxide semiconductor materials. But scaling down these materials further while increasing storage capacity has been challenging. Researchers have suggested using single molecules as flash memory components. However, the molecules that have been proposed so far suffer from low electrical conductivity, high resistance, and finite thermal stability. Scientists led by Leroy Cronin of the University of Glasgow believe polyoxometalate clusters, such as [W18O54(SeO3)2]4–, can circumvent these problems (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13951). “Not only do the clusters act as perfect examples of trapped charge essential for flash memory programming,” Cronin explains, but “electronically active dopants within the clusters can be shifted between two oxidation states, Se(IV) to Se(V), giving a new type of memory behavior.” Cronin’s group has demonstrated that polyoxometalates are compatible with current device-fabrication technology.

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
