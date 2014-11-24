Michael J. Collins, 70, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Viterbo University, in La Crosse, Wis., died at home in La Crosse on Sept. 3 of myelodysplastic syndrome.
Born in Minneapolis, Collins earned a B.S. in chemistry from Saint John’s University, in Collegeville, Minn., in 1966 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, in 1971.
He then taught chemistry courses briefly at North Hennepin Community College, in Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Iowa Wesleyan College, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and Saint John’s before settling into a 33-year career as a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Viterbo.
Collins also spent several years on sabbatical at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, as a visiting professor in the labs of Alan Hooper and Larry Que. He joined ACS in 1983.
In 1987, he was named Wisconsin Professor of the Year and he received the National Professor of the Year Bronze Medal from the Council for Advancement & Support of Education. He received the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society in 2013.
Under the legendary coach John Gagliardi at Saint John’s, Collins was an accomplished starting tackle on two college national championship football teams in the 1960s.
Collins enjoyed spending time in nature and traveling, but he especially cherished his family. In the obituary he wrote for himself, he described a deep love for his wife of 30 years, Mary Cummins Collins, whom he met while running, and said that he enjoyed watching his sons, Jeffrey and Brian, “grow in grace and wit and knowledge.” He also treasured holding each new grandchild and watching them grow.
He is survived by his wife, sons, and five grandchildren.
