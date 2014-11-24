Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ORGN Lauds Technical Achievement, Calls For Nominations

by Linda Wang
November 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 47
The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has selected the winners of the 2014 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions in organic chemistry by chemists who do not have a Ph.D. degree or equivalent and are pursuing careers in the chemical industry or at research institutes.

The winners are Bruce Bechle, Pfizer; Joel Calvin, Eli Lilly & Co.; Nga Do, Pfizer; John Guo, GlaxoSmithKline; Amber Mantz, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Robert Reamer, Merck & Co.; Daniel Richter, Pfizer; Roger Rothhaar, Lilly; Scott Savage, Genentech; and Craig Stump, Merck. The awardees each gave a presentation at the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

Nominations are open for the 2015 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards and must arrive by Jan. 15, 2015. For details, visit organicdivision.org/taoc.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

