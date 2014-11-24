ORGN Lauds Technical Achievement, Calls For Nominations

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has selected the winners of the 2014 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions in organic chemistry by chemists who do not have a Ph.D. degree or equivalent and are pursuing careers in the chemical industry or at research institutes.
The winners are Bruce Bechle, Pfizer; Joel Calvin, Eli Lilly & Co.; Nga Do, Pfizer; John Guo, GlaxoSmithKline; Amber Mantz, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Robert Reamer, Merck & Co.; Daniel Richter, Pfizer; Roger Rothhaar, Lilly; Scott Savage, Genentech; and Craig Stump, Merck. The awardees each gave a presentation at the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
Nominations are open for the 2015 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Awards and must arrive by Jan. 15, 2015. For details, visit organicdivision.org/taoc.
