Robert (Mike) Bauer, 70, former vice president of technical and regulatory affairs at Tnemec Co., died on July 3.
Born in Brookfield, Mo., Bauer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Central Missouri State College (now the University of Central Missouri).
He worked for Cook Paint & Varnish, in Kansas City, Mo., for eight years before joining Tnemec in 1975. During his 35 years at the company, he rose through the ranks, helping invent and develop numerous products and subsequently becoming vice president of technical and regulatory affairs before retiring.
Bauer’s wife of 44 years, Gayle, died in 2013. He is survived by his sons, John and David, and four grandchildren.
