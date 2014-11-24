Advertisement

People

Theodore M. (Ted) Vial Sr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 24, 2014
Theodore M. (Ted) Vial Sr., 93, a retired American Cyanamid chemist, died at home in Skillman, N.J., on Sept. 17.

Born in Ware, Iowa, Vial received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1942. He then served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, receiving a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal. He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1948.

Vial spent the bulk of his career in the Rubber Chemicals Division of American Cyanamid, in Bound Brook, N.J. Working as a research chemist, he focused on elastomers, and he received a patent in 1978 for a novel polyurethane curative. Vial retired in 1986.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership for 68 years.

Vial was a corecipient of the Leslie “Bud” Vivian Memorial Award in 2000 for his work in support of Princeton Community Housing. He was a longtime volunteer for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic and an active member of Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton, N.J.

He was a sailor, pilot, woodworker, photographer, mechanic, bread baker, and gardener as well as a fan of any baby who crossed his path. He will be remembered for his life of service and conviction, his quiet good humor, and his generous spirit.

Vial is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice; his daughters, Leslie Owsley, Jane Jaffe, Connie Green, and Anne; his son, Ted Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

