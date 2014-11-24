Toray Gets Big Boeing Contract

Japan’s Toray Industries has won a 10-year contract to supply Boeing with carbon fiber for the wings of the 777X, a new generation of passenger aircraft. Industry reports put the contract value at $2.6 billion. Toray already supplies Boeing with carbon fiber, a lightweight structural material that replaces metal, for the 787 Dreamliner. Toray says the contract extension means it will provide Boeing with fiber worth more than $8.5 billion over the next decade. To meet the supply requirements, Toray plans to move ahead with building a new fiber facility in Spartanburg, S.C., on land it acquired earlier this year.
