Two Pacts Target Oligonucleotides

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech unit and the biotech firm Geron are joining to develop Geron’s imetelstat, a modified oligonucleotide in early-phase development as an oncology treatment. Janssen will pay Geron $35 million up front and up to $900 million in milestone payments. Separately, AstraZeneca and Isis Pharmaceuticals are forming an alliance to discover new delivery methods for antisense oligonucleotides. The partners intend to build on Isis’s ligand conjugation antisense technology, which they say lowers the dose needed for liver targets by about 10-fold.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter