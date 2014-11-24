Verdezyne Slates Malay Diacids Plant

The biobased chemicals developer Verdezyne has reached an agreement with Bio-XCell Malaysia, a biotech industrial park, to build what it says will be the world’s first plant to produce biobased dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) and other diacids. To be built with a $75 million loan from Bio-XCell, the plant is set to have annual diacids capacity of 30 million lb. DDDA is used to manufacture specialty nylons. Verdezyne says its yeast fermentation process can convert nonfood, plant-based feedstocks into diacids at lower cost than traditional petrochemical routes.
