Wacker And Asahi Open Airbag Lab

A joint venture of Wacker Chemie and Asahi Kasei will spend $1.2 million on a technical center in Tsukuba, Japan, that will develop silicone coatings for airbag manufacturers. The joint venture produces silicone emulsions and solid and liquid silicone rubber for the Japanese market. The announcement comes at a time when serious safety issues have emerged with airbags made by the Japanese manufacturer Takata.
