Business

Business Roundup

December 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 48
Most Popular in Business

Marrone Bio Innovations has been warned by the NASDAQ Stock Market that it may lose its listing for failing to file a financial statement for the quarter ending Sept. 30. The maker of biobased pesticides earlier notified investors that it is investigating financial irregularities going back to 2013.

BASF has sold a facility that processes natural fish oils, medium-concentrated omega-3s, and bottled fish oil in Brattvåg, Norway, to Marine Ingredients for an undisclosed sum. BASF says the sale lets it focus on highly concentrated omega-3 fatty acids following its acquisitions of Equateq and Pronova BioPharma.

Nippon SHOKUBAI has initiated a lawsuit in South Korea against LG Chem, a major South Korean chemical firm. Japan’s Shokubai, the world’s largest producer of super­absorbent polymer, claims LG is infringing its patents on superabsorbents and related production methods.

AbbVie has acquired a facility for producing small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients in Singapore. The plant is located at the same site where the company is planning to build a bulk biologics facility. The two plants will employ 250 people by 2019.

Merck & Co. has licensed NewLink Genetics’ rVSV-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine currently in Phase I studies. If the results are favorable, a Phase III study is planned for early 2015. The vaccine was discovered by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

AstraZeneca is investing $200 million to increase biologics capacity at its Frederick, Md., facility. The expansion, set for completion in mid-2017, is expected to add 300 jobs. AstraZeneca says the investment is needed to support projects in its late-stage pipeline, nearly half of which are biologics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

