Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 1, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 48

Scientists are deciphering the virus’s inner workings in an effort to develop effective drugs

Volume 92 | Issue 48
Infectious disease

Unraveling Ebola

Scientists are deciphering the virus’s inner workings in an effort to develop effective drugs

Holiday Gift Ideas

Cultivating A Diverse Leadership At A Member Organization

Efforts to diversify American Chemical Society governance start with the leadership pipeline

  • Materials

    Electronics That Dissolve In The Body

    Materials choices are key to making devices that biodegrade harmlessly

  • Business

    Firms Glean The Rice Harvest For Silica

    Companies aim to extract the tire additive from a little known source

  • Environment

    Climate Change Conference In Peru Sets Stage For Global Emission Control Commitments In 2015

    Negotiators plan to finish new agreement next year

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

What Are Atomic Clocks And How Can They Measure Your Brain Waves?

Better known as time keepers, these devices are now so sensitive to atoms’ oscillations they can remotely detect brain activity

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Holiday Gift Ideas

 

