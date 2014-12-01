Advertisement

To The Editor (And All ACS Members)

December 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 48
It was my distinct honor and pleasure to be included on the American Chemical Society presidential ballot this year. I thought I knew a great deal about ACS, but I learned so much more by interacting with members about their concerns: jobs, safety, education, and transparency of leadership. To ACS members, thank you for teaching me, and thank you for your support—thank you also for participating in the election by voting.

The coming year will present many challenges for ACS. We will soon have a new CEO leading ACS, a new board chair will lead a new board, and a new presidential succession will begin. I hope you will all join me, first, in congratulating ACS President-Elect Donna Nelson and, second, in pledging to work with her and the presidential succession to ensure a smooth transition in ACS leadership. One ACS past-president was famous for saying, “We are all in this together,” and that is as true today as it was during his leadership.

As ACS volunteers and staff members, let’s work together to continue to improve people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry. The success of ACS depends on us all.

Proud to be an ACS member,

Peter K. Dorhout
Manhattan, Kan.

