Gilead Buys Priority Review Voucher

Gilead Sciences has paid Knight Therapeutics $125 million for a neglected tropical disease priority review voucher (PRV), which a company can submit to FDA to speed up the review of any New Drug Application. Knight snagged the voucher after the approval of Impavido, a treatment for leishmaniasis, a parasitic disease spread by sand flies. PRVs are intended to spur development of drugs for underserved diseases. In July, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals paid $67.5 million for BioMarin’s rare pediatric disease PRV.
