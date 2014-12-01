Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Holiday Gift Ideas

by Bethany Halford
December 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Yep, it’s December. And if you haven’t gotten your holiday shopping under way, it’s time to turn off that heating plate, close the hood, and tell the boss you’re doing research in the library. Don’t panic if you have no idea where to start. The Newscripts gang has been scouring the Internet to find perfectly geeky gifts for the chemistry lovers in your life. Here are a few of our favorites.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemex
The Chemex Coffeemaker gives coffee fiends their caffeine kick the chemist’s way. It’s no accident that this all-glass coffee brewing system looks like a gravity filter apparatus. The setup was invented in 1941 by Ph.D. chemist Peter J. Schlumbohm. This six-cup model from the Classic series costs $41.50 from Chemex. And don’t forget to buy filters ($8.50 for 100).
Chemex 6-cup coffeemaker.
Credit: Chemex
The Chemex Coffeemaker gives coffee fiends their caffeine kick the chemist’s way. It’s no accident that this all-glass coffee brewing system looks like a gravity filter apparatus. The setup was invented in 1941 by Ph.D. chemist Peter J. Schlumbohm. This six-cup model from the Classic series costs $41.50 from Chemex. And don’t forget to buy filters ($8.50 for 100).
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you tried to hit a baseball pitched at 90% the speed of light? Well, Randall Munroe, author of the popular webcomic xkcd, has. He’s also tried to answer that question, and many others, in his delightful book, “What If? Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” which runs about $14 for the hardcover edition on Amazon.
Cover jacket of Randall Monroe’s “What If?”
Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you tried to hit a baseball pitched at 90% the speed of light? Well, Randall Munroe, author of the popular webcomic xkcd, has. He’s also tried to answer that question, and many others, in his delightful book, “What If? Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” which runs about $14 for the hardcover edition on Amazon.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Vital
Ice-cold pints of beer, water, or lemonade will look great in these screen-printed glasses. The 16-oz glasses, from the Vital shop on Etsy, cost $12 each and can be safely cleaned on the top rack of a dishwasher.
Pint glasses screen printed with labware.
Credit: Vital
Ice-cold pints of beer, water, or lemonade will look great in these screen-printed glasses. The 16-oz glasses, from the Vital shop on Etsy, cost $12 each and can be safely cleaned on the top rack of a dishwasher.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
Help your favorite chemists add a truly old-school touch to lab reports and homework assignments by giving them this Erlenmeyer flask wax seal kit. The kit, $26 from Cognitive Surplus, comes with a wooden-handled seal and one stick of garnet-red sealing wax.
A wax seal kit featuring an Erlenmeyer flask.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
Help your favorite chemists add a truly old-school touch to lab reports and homework assignments by giving them this Erlenmeyer flask wax seal kit. The kit, $26 from Cognitive Surplus, comes with a wooden-handled seal and one stick of garnet-red sealing wax.
Chemistry zipper bag.
Credit: Craftymonkey
In the Crafty Monkey shop on Etsy, Shauna Woullard combines her chemistry degree with her love of sewing to create chemistry-themed zipper pouches. Available in a variety of fabrics and sizes, the pouches cost $17–$44, depending upon whether you want one that holds spare change or one that will protect an iPad.

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday gift ideas﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday Gift Ideas
letters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE