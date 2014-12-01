Lubrizol To Acquire Warwick Chemicals

Lubrizol has signed an agreement to acquire Warwick Chemicals, a Wales-based maker of tetraacetylethylenediamine, which is used to activate sodium perborate and percarbonate laundry detergent bleaches. Lubrizol says the purchase, terms of which weren’t disclosed, will complement its existing home care product line. Warwick is owned by CBPE Capital, which acquired it in 2008. At the time, Warwick had annual sales of about $320 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter