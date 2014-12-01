PerkinElmer Signs For Instrument Firm

PerkinElmer has reached a definitive agreement to buy Stockholm-based Perten Instruments for $266 million. Perten, which has annual revenues of $65 million, makes portable near-infrared grain analyzers and other instruments to analyze food and feed quality. PerkinElmer says the deal, expected to close by the end of the month, will allow it to further penetrate the growing food-testing market.
