Syngenta To Cut R&D, Other Jobs

Syngenta is taking actions in R&D, commercial, and global operations to cut costs by $265 million next year. The firm says the actions will result in around 1,800 job reductions and relocations, most of which will occur next year. Savings in R&D of about $50 million will come from site consolidation to “reduce our fixed-cost base and better identify and exploit synergies between chemistry and genetics,” the firm says. Syngenta says it will continue with investments at its large R&D sites in Stein, Switzerland, and Research Triangle Park, N.C.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter