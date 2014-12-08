HIST Award To Stephen J. Weininger

Stephen J. Weininger, emeritus professor of chemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Massachusetts, is the recipient of the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) 2013 Outstanding Paper Award for his paper “Chemistry for the ‘Industrial Classes’: Laboratory Instruction, Mass Education, and Women’s Experience in Mid-Western Land-Grant Colleges, 1870–1914” (Bull. Hist. Chem.2013,38, 97). A former chair of HIST, Weininger has published extensively in the areas of the history of physical organic chemistry, thermodynamics, and chemical representation. The award is for a paper published in the previous three years, including the award year.
