Mixed Signals

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09249-cover-sovaldicxd2.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09249-cover-sovaldicxd2.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 8, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 49

Amid healthy sales and bountiful approvals, a pricing conundrum impedes patient access to medicines in 2014

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 49
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Mixed Signals

Amid healthy sales and bountiful approvals, a pricing conundrum impedes patient access to medicines in 2014

Building A Better Gas Mask

Driven by materials chemistry, today’s masks provide ever-broader respiratory protection

The Curiosity Cabinet Collection

Website highlights the science behind the unusual objects amassed by chemist T. Ross Kelly

  • Policy

    Madeleine Jacobs Reflects

    Retiring ACS executive director and CEO looks back on 24-year career at the society

  • Business

    Giving Bacteria A Virus

    Start-ups look to bacteriophages for both diagnostics and human disease

  • Safety

    Rail Safety Plan Under Fire

    Effort to beef up tank cars is intended to prevent spills of flammable liquids

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Write With Light, Erase With Heat, Repeat

Researchers use redox chemistry to create a rewritable alternative to paper

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT