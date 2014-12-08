Mixed Signals

December 8, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 49
Amid healthy sales and bountiful approvals, a pricing conundrum impedes patient access to medicines in 2014
Driven by materials chemistry, today’s masks provide ever-broader respiratory protection
Website highlights the science behind the unusual objects amassed by chemist T. Ross Kelly
Retiring ACS executive director and CEO looks back on 24-year career at the society
Start-ups look to bacteriophages for both diagnostics and human disease
Effort to beef up tank cars is intended to prevent spills of flammable liquids
Researchers use redox chemistry to create a rewritable alternative to paper