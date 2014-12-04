Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Humans See IR Light When Photons Double Up

Photochemistry: Human infrared vision works because two-photon absorption activates the light-sensitive protein rhodopsin, study suggests

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Two photons of infrared light can trigger isomerization of the chromophore in rhodopsin, enabling IR vision.
A reaction scheme showing the isomerization of a retinal analogue.
Two photons of infrared light can trigger isomerization of the chromophore in rhodopsin, enabling IR vision.

Scientists have known since the 1940s that some people can see near-infrared light as if it were visible light. But the mechanism of IR vision has remained uncertain. Now, Krzysztof Palczewski of Case Western Reserve University and an international team report that human IR vision probably works via a mechanism in which two-photon absorption activates the light-sensitive protein rhodopsin within the eye (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1410162111).

The team performed color-matching tests on 30 human participants. The subjects perceived wavelengths longer than 950 nm to have a color that matches a wavelength slightly longer than half the original IR—a greenish hue. This phenomenon, the team concluded, could be caused by either of two optical phenomena: second-harmonic generation or two-photon absorption.

To distinguish between the two possibilities, the researchers exposed isolated intact mouse retinas to IR laser light. The retinas responded to the IR wavelengths in a nonlinear fashion, suggesting that second-harmonic generation was probably not at play. The team also observed that the IR light triggered isomerization of the chromophore within crystallized rhodopsin, and they followed up by computationally modeling the process with a two-photon mechanism.

“The evidence from these different experiments suggests that the likelihood of a significant contribution from second harmonics and single-photon absorption is low,” Palczewski says.

Jason B. Shear, an expert on multiphoton excitation at the University of Texas, Austin, says: “Until fairly recently, two-photon excitation was perceived as a phenomenon that would probably have little relevance outside a few specialized applications. Many will find it eye-opening that two-photon excitation can be exploited by humans to perceive their surroundings.”

Such two-photon IR-triggered isomerization could have applications in optogenetics, Palczewski says. In optogenetics, scientists use light-activated proteins, typically engineered bacterial rhodopsins, to study neuronal responses in the brain.

“There’s no reason that bacteriorhodopsin can’t be isomerized by two-photon absorption,” he says. If that’s the case, he adds, the penetration of light into tissue could be much deeper using IR light rather than the visible light typically used in optogenetics.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Testosterone alters isoflurane sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New type of Raman microscopy reported
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Centipedes sense heat to see

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE